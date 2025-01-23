Tyler Herro News: Good to go Thursday

Herro (groin) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will return to action after missing his first game of the year in Tuesday's loss to Portland. The star guard has recorded three outings with 30-plus points in his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.4 threes while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor in 34.8 minutes per contest.