Tyler Herro News: Hands out 12 assists

Herro totaled 30 points (12-28 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one block across 48 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime victory over Orlando.

Herro recorded a career-high 12 assists in the win for his eighth career game with double-digit dimes. Jimmy Butler is suspended through the trade deadline for Miami and he's likely played his last game with the team, so Herro could see his fantasy value trend upwards for the foreseeable future.