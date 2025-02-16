Tyler Herro News: Hits two threes in All-Star Game

Herro registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one assist over 7:57 of court time during Kenny's Young Stars' 41-32 loss to Chuck's Global Stars.

Herro won the 3-Point Contest on Saturday, and he was able to carry that over to the first round of the All-Star Game Tournament. His efforts weren't enough to help Team Kenny advance to the finals, but Herro will now turn his attention towards the final stretch of the regular season. The Heat will begin a three-game road trip against the Raptors on Friday.