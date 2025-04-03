Tyler Herro News: Leading scorer in road win

Herro accumulated a game-high 25 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-103 victory over Boston.

The 25-year-old guard scored at least 20 points for the sixth straight game, and it's no coincidence that the Heat have won all six. Herro is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.7 steals during that surge while shooting 58.0 percent from the floor and 47.2 percent (17-for-36) from beyond the arc, but with Miami all but locked into the Play-In Tournament, he might get rested for a game or two as the team closes out the regular season.