Tyler Herro News: Leads Miami in scoring Friday

Herro finished Friday's 125-120 win over the Pacers with 29 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 34 minutes.

Herro led Miami in scoring Friday, logging his fourth 24-plus-point performance over his last five appearances. The sixth-year guard has also racked up seven or more assists in four of those five outings. The All-Star has averaged 26.4 points, 7.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 26.6 minutes per game in that five-game span, though he has shot only 41.9 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from downtown.