Tyler Herro News: Leads team in scoring

Herro provided 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Clippers.

Herro's efficient shooting from the field helped him record a team-high 31 points despite coming up short in Wednesday's loss. The 25-year-old guard has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 29.3 percent of his 8.2 three-point attempts per contest.