Tyler Herro News: Leads team with nine assists

Herro (groin) provided 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 loss to the Bucks.

After missing his first game of the season in Tuesday's loss to Portland, Herro paced the Heat with nine assists and four three-pointers while falling a lone point shy of the team lead in the scoring column. With Jimmy Butler's (suspension) future with the Heat up in the air, Herro has taken over as Miami's top scoring option as he pushes for his first career All-Star recognition in 2024-25. Across his last seven appearances, Herro has averaged 26.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.3 three-pointers while shooting 41.7 percent from downtown.