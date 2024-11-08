Tyler Herro News: Listed as available for Friday

Herro is dealing with a lower back contusion but is listed as available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

This is a new injury for Herro, but it appears minor. He has not missed a game this season and is on a hot streak, scoring at least 27 points in three of his last four appearances. During that stretch, Herro has averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.