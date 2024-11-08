Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro News: Listed as available for Friday

RotoWire Staff

November 8, 2024

Herro is dealing with a lower back contusion but is listed as available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

This is a new injury for Herro, but it appears minor. He has not missed a game this season and is on a hot streak, scoring at least 27 points in three of his last four appearances. During that stretch, Herro has averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
