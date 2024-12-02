Tyler Herro News: Misses key three in loss

Herro ended with 31 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to Toronto.

While Herro's three-pointer to tie the game came up short, his superb line was a fantasy bonanza with solid results in every major category. Herro's six drilled threes were impressive, and his upside definitely resides beyond the arc, where he attempts almost 10 shots per game at a conversion crate of 41.9 percent.