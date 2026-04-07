Tyler Herro News: Muted performance in return
Herro closed Tuesday's 121-95 loss to Toronto with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes.
Herro returned to the court for Tuesday's game after missing Saturday's win over the Wizards while attending to a personal matter. His eight attempted field goals were a season low, but he still finished as the Heat's second-leading scorer while co-leading the team in assists with Davion Mitchell. Since the All-Star break, Herro has averaged 20.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals over 31.7 minutes per game.
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