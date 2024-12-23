Tyler Herro News: Nearly records second triple-double
Herro registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 39 minutes during Monday's 110-95 victory over the Nets.
Herro was one assist shy from registering the second triple-double of his NBA career, with his first taking place during the 2022-23 regular season. Herro wasn't the most efficient from the field Monday, and while his streak of 20-plus points in a game stopped at five games, his nine assists were his second-most of the season. Since and including Dec. 1, Herro has averaged 24.5 points on 48.0 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 35.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now