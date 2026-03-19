Tyler Herro News: Nets 21 points with eight boards
Herro accumulated 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 loss to the Lakers.
Herro has scored 20 points in back-to-back games, but he's also been a bit careless with the rock, coughing up a total of eight turnovers. He'll need to do a better job of limiting the giveaways if the Heat hope to snap their three-game skid Saturday in Houston.
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