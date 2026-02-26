Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Nets 25 points with seven dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Herro supplied 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.

This was the most minutes, points, triples and assists that Herro has had since coming back from the rib injury, so it'll be interesting to see if he finally returns to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets. Pelle Larsson finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers across 33 minutes in the defeat.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
