Tyler Herro News: Nets 25 points with seven dimes
Herro supplied 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.
This was the most minutes, points, triples and assists that Herro has had since coming back from the rib injury, so it'll be interesting to see if he finally returns to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets. Pelle Larsson finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers across 33 minutes in the defeat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 917 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More