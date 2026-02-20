Tyler Herro News: Not starting in return
Herro is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro was given the green light to return Friday from a 15-game absence due to a rib injury. He'll come off the bench in his first game since Jan. 15 and will likely operate under a minutes restriction in his return.
