Tyler Herro News: Not starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Herro is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro was given the green light to return Friday from a 15-game absence due to a rib injury. He'll come off the bench in his first game since Jan. 15 and will likely operate under a minutes restriction in his return.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
