Tyler Herro News: Notches 23 points in defeat
Herro recorded 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.
Injuries limited Herro to 33 regular-season games in 2025-26, though he was productive during his time on the floor. Playing in his seventh NBA season, he posted averages of 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 105 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 96 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 78 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More