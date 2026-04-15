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Tyler Herro News: Notches 23 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Herro recorded 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.

Injuries limited Herro to 33 regular-season games in 2025-26, though he was productive during his time on the floor. Playing in his seventh NBA season, he posted averages of 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per contest.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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