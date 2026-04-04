Tyler Herro News: Now ruled out Saturday
Herro (personal) won't play in Saturday's game against Washington.
Herro was on the injury report because of a foot injury but was cleared to play. However, he has since been ruled out due to a personal issue, opening the door for Simone Fontecchio to enter the starting lineup. The 30-year-old has started seven times this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals across 25.9 minutes in those appearances.
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