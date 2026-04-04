Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Now ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:18pm

Herro (personal) won't play in Saturday's game against Washington.

Herro was on the injury report because of a foot injury but was cleared to play. However, he has since been ruled out due to a personal issue, opening the door for Simone Fontecchio to enter the starting lineup. The 30-year-old has started seven times this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals across 25.9 minutes in those appearances.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago