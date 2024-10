Herro will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against Orlando.

As expected, Herro will open the 2024-25 campaign at the shooting guard spot for the Heat. The 24-year-old will be flanked by Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo against the Magic. Herro averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season.