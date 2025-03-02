Tyler Herro News: Posts 22 points in defeat

Herro accumulated 22 points (8-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 41 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime loss to New York.

After going off for 40 points last week against the Bucks, Herro's scoring totals have settled into the 20-point range. Herro's success beyond the arc is directly tied to his fortunes, and he's converted just 23.7 percent of his three-point attempts over his last four games.