Tyler Herro News: Posts double-double
Herro racked up 28 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.
The Heat had to spend most of the game without Jimmy Butler (illness) and Bam Adebayo also missed time during the second half due to a cut above his left eye, meaning Herro was forced to carry the team offensively over prolonged stretches. The star guard, who's having a career-best season in 2024-25, delivered and stepped up, though. This was Herro's fourth straight game with at least 20 points, and he's reached that mark in 17 of his 25 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now