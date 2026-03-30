Tyler Herro News: Propels Miami to victory

Herro accumulated 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 119-109 victory over the 76ers.

Herro dragged the Heat to a win and got it done on both ends of the court in the fourth quarter. He recorded both of his blocks in the final four minutes of play and tacked on 12 fourth-quarter points. Herro has put up 30 or more points in back-to-back games, and he set a new season high in blocks Monday.