Tyler Herro News: Puts up 21 points in loss

Herro closed Monday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets with 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Herro didn't have it going from beyond the arc, but other than that, he posted a decent scoring line and managed to surpass the 20-point plateau for the third straight contest, always hovering between 21 and 22 points in that span. He's only making 35 percent of his threes in that three-game stretch, so there's still room for improvement for Herro, who's having an excellent season. He's averaging 23.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the All-Star break, but he's doing it while shooting only 42.9 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range.