Tyler Herro News: Puts up 30 points in win

Herro had 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 win over the 76ers.

Herro reached the 30-point plateau for the first time since Jan. 27 in a win over the Magic, and he finished just three rebounds and three assists away from recording a triple-double. The most consistent player on the Heat roster this season, Herro is averaging 23.6 points, 7.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game over his last 10 contests.