Tyler Herro News: Scores 18 in 40 minutes

Herro produced 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.

Herro continues to play a massive role for the shorthanded Heat, and he's now seen at least 38 minutes in four of his last six games. During that stretch, Herro has posted third-round value in nine-category formats, averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.2 three-pointers.