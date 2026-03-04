Tyler Herro News: Scores 22 in blowout win

Herro chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over the Nets.

Herro is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his first four outings since the All-Star break, but his production remains steady. He's now scored at least 18 points in three straight games and is finding his shooting stroke, going 7-for-18 from three-point range in that span. Herro should be a strong bet to hover around the 20-point mark on a steady basis as long as he stays in the first unit, as he seems to be trending in the right direction.