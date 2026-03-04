Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Scores 22 in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Herro chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over the Nets.

Herro is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his first four outings since the All-Star break, but his production remains steady. He's now scored at least 18 points in three straight games and is finding his shooting stroke, going 7-for-18 from three-point range in that span. Herro should be a strong bet to hover around the 20-point mark on a steady basis as long as he stays in the first unit, as he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago