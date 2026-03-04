Tyler Herro News: Scores 22 in blowout win
Herro chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over the Nets.
Herro is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his first four outings since the All-Star break, but his production remains steady. He's now scored at least 18 points in three straight games and is finding his shooting stroke, going 7-for-18 from three-point range in that span. Herro should be a strong bet to hover around the 20-point mark on a steady basis as long as he stays in the first unit, as he seems to be trending in the right direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days2 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 2012 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More