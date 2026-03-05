Tyler Herro News: Scores 25 points in win

Herro closed with 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 victory over Brooklyn.

Herro was part of the starting lineup for a third straight contest, and it's clear he's going to remain in that role as long as he stays healthy -- though that has been a big "if" with him all season long. Herro is trending in the right direction from a scoring perspective as well, and he's tallied 20-plus points in three of his last four contests.