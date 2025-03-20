Tyler Herro News: Scores 29 points in tight loss

Herro ended Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Detroit with 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes.

Herro bounced back from a relatively cold stretch, as he had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three appearances while making just 44.4 percent of his shots over that span, with an impressive outing Wednesday. Herro has reached the 20-point plateau in seven of his 10 appearances this month, so even if he's had a few subpar outings, he remains a key player for Miami on offense. Across those 10 games, Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.