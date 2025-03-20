Tyler Herro News: Scores 29 points in tight loss
Herro ended Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Detroit with 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes.
Herro bounced back from a relatively cold stretch, as he had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three appearances while making just 44.4 percent of his shots over that span, with an impressive outing Wednesday. Herro has reached the 20-point plateau in seven of his 10 appearances this month, so even if he's had a few subpar outings, he remains a key player for Miami on offense. Across those 10 games, Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now