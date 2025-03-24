Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Scores 29 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Herro registered 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 victory over the Hornets.

Herro has recorded the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings, but perhaps more importantly, he was able to bounce back from the eight-point effort he delivered in the loss to Houston on Friday. Herro is averaging 20.8 points per game over his last 10 games, but he's been struggling from beyond the arc after making just 31.6 percent of his threes over that span.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
