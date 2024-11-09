Tyler Herro News: Season-high 11 assists

Herro chipped in 24 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and 11 assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 135-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Herro recorded season highs in assists and rebounds while scoring at least 24 points for a third straight game. During that stretch, he's averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 36.3 minutes per game. Jimmy Butler (ankle) left the contest early, and if he's forced to miss time, Herro would likely take over as Miami's go-to offensive player.