Tyler Herro News: Shooting woes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Herro posted 14 points (5-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Herro was held scoreless in the first and third quarters, and he finished with just 14 points for a second consecutive contest. He remained on a minutes restriction off the bench, and it will be interesting to see if he continues to operate with restrictions during Thursday's game against Philadelphia. The star guard impressed in his return from a 15-game absence due to a rib injury during Friday's win over the Hawks, though he has shot just 10-for-32 from the field over his last two appearances. Despite struggling with efficiency in those two outings, he still dished out six assists in each of them.

