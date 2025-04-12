Tyler Herro News: Sitting out Sunday
Herro won't play in Sunday's game versus the Wizards due to rest purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale due to the Heat already being locked into the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Davion Mitchell will likely start in his absence. Herro should be able to return for Wednesday's Play-In game against the Bulls.
