Tyler Herro News: Solid showing Monday

Herro amassed 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-89 win over the 76ers.

Jimmy Butler returned from a four-game absence to lead Miami to victory, with Herro supplying some secondary offense. It's the first time since Nov. 2 that the 24-year-old guard has failed to score at least 20 points, but Herro hasn't slowed down from beyond the arc -- he's drained multiple three-pointers in 12 straight appearances to begin the campaign and is shooting 45.2 percent from long distance on a career-high 9.7 attempts a game, leading to personal bests of 24.2 points and 4.4 threes a contest.