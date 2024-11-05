Tyler Herro News: Strong production in narrow loss

Herro amassed 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

This was Herro's second-highest point total of the season and the third time he's surpassed 20 points through six games. Despite the inconsistent production, Herro is averaging 21.8 points per game, which would be a career-high mark.