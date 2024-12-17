Tyler Herro News: Struggles from deep

Herro finished Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Pistons with 23 points (9-25 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes.

Herro had one of his worst shooting games of the season Monday while also recording his fewest assists since Nov. 2. Still, the 24-year-old guard is converting 41.3 percent of his 10.1 three-point attempts per contest this season and is averaging 4.8 assists.