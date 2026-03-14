Tyler Herro News: Struggles with shot Saturday
Herro provided 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to Orlando.
Herro somewhat salvaged his fantasy line by delivering decent numbers in categories like rebounds and assists, but the poor shooting display certainly affected his game. This was the star guard's return from a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, so perhaps there's still some rust in Herro's game. The 26-year-old has battled injuries all season long and has been limited to just 21 regular-season games so far in 2025-26.
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