Tyler Herro News: Suits up in back-to-back
Herro finished with 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Grizzlies.
Herro put together an efficient performance relative to his time on the floor. It's a positive all-around showing after the Heat guard missed 15 games in a row due to a ribs injury. The fact that he was available for both games in a back-to-back set upon his return to the lineup is a positive sign. He may be on pace to rejoin the starting lineup soon.
