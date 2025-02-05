Tyler Herro News: Teases triple-double in loss

Herro produced 23 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 loss to Chicago.

The 25-year-old guard tied Bam Adebayo for the team scoring lead while coming up just short of his second career triple-double. Herro has taken on a much bigger distribution role for the Heat of late -- he's dished at least eight dimes in five of the last six games, averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.8 boards and 3.0 threes over that stretch to help make up for some shaky shooting (39.3 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from long distance). While a Jimmy Butler trade could shake up Miami's rotation, Herro seems to be locking down the starting point guard job regardless of any potential roster additions.