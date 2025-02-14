Tyler Herro News: Ties season scoring high

Herro recorded a game-high 40 points (15-30 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Mavericks.

The 25-year-old guard didn't get enough help to push a shorthanded Miami squad into the win column -- only three other Heat players even scored in double digits, led by Kel'el Ware's 17 -- but Herro still tied his season scoring high in a heroic solo effort. He's produced at least 30 points in three of his last eight appearances, averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.