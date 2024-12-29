Tyler Herro News: Tossed from Sunday's game

Herro was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Houston, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Herro got into an altercation with Amen Thompson with less than a minute to go in regulation, and the duo were thrown out of the game along with Terry Rozier and Jalen Green. Herro will end his night with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds over 37 minutes.