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Tyler Herro News: Upgraded to available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 3:08pm

Herro (neck) is available for Monday's game against Philadelphia, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Herro had a game-high 31 points in Sunday's 135-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers. While the 26-year-old appeared on Monday's edition of the injury report, he carried a probable tag, so most expected he would be available against Philadelphia. In Herro's only meeting with the 76ers this season, he finished with 25 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 40 percent from deep across 32 minutes.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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