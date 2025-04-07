Tyler Herro News: Will play against Philadelphia
Herro (thigh) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After missing Saturday's game against the Bucks with a right thigh contusion, the All-Star guard will return Monday and should be able to handle his normal workload. With Bam Adebayo (back) not playing, Herro should see a boost in usage against Philadelphia. Over his last seven outings, Herro has averaged 28.9 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes while shooting a scorching 48.8 percent from downtown.
