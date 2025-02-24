Tyler Herro News: Will play Monday

Herro (shoulder) is available for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will shake off a probable tag due to right shoulder soreness and suit up Monday. The All-Star is coming off a 40-point performance during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 27.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 37.4 minutes per contest. However, he has shot only 25.0 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.