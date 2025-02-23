Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Herro (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will make a fourth straight appearance after missing a Feb. 10 contest against Boston. On Friday, Herro posted 28 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during a 120-111 win over the Raptors.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now