Tyler Herro News: Will play Sunday

Herro (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will make a fourth straight appearance after missing a Feb. 10 contest against Boston. On Friday, Herro posted 28 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during a 120-111 win over the Raptors.