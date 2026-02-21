Tyler Herro News: Will play vs. Memphis

Herro (ribs) has been upgraded to available ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro was likely to suit up after being deemed probable, and that'll be the case for this favorable matchup against the Grizzlies. Herro is coming off an impressive outing against the Hawks on Friday, delivering 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench in a 128-97 win.