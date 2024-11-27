Tyler Kolek Injury: Dealing with illness
Kolek is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.
With Miles McBride (knee/illness) back in the rotation after a five-game absence, Kolek played only two minutes during Monday's win over Denver, his fewest since Nov. 10. If he can't play Wednesday, McBride and Cameron Payne would be candidates for a couple of extra minutes against Dallas.
