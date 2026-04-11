Tyler Kolek Injury: Out again Sunday
Kolek (oblique) will sit out Sunday's game versus the Hornets.
This will be Kolek's fourth straight game on the inactive list, and it'll be interesting to see if he gets cleared when the playoffs begin. Jose Alvarado should continue to pick up most of Kolek's minutes.
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