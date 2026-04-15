Tyler Kolek Injury: Participates in practice
Kolek (oblique) participated in Wednesday's practice, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.
The second-year guard missed New York's final four games of the regular season due to a right oblique strain, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of the playoffs. Even if Kolek is available for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Hawks, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson appear to be the favorites for the reserve minutes in the backcourt.
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