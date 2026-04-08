Tyler Kolek Injury: Questionable to play Thursday
Kolek is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a right oblique strain.
Kolek is the only injury casualty for the Knicks ahead of their rivalry matchup against the Celtics, but even if Kolek is given the green light to play, he might not carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats. He's averaging just 7.5 minutes per game in 11 appearances off the bench since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kolek See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 364 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3198 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29100 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add Watson, Lopez, Mamukelashvili103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kolek See More