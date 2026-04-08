Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Kolek is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a right oblique strain.

Kolek is the only injury casualty for the Knicks ahead of their rivalry matchup against the Celtics, but even if Kolek is given the green light to play, he might not carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats. He's averaging just 7.5 minutes per game in 11 appearances off the bench since the beginning of March.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
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