Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Kolek (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Kolek has been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta. The 29-year-old rookie guard has played in 29 games for New York this season, rarely seeing the floor when cleared to play, averaging 1.8 points per game.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
