Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Kolek is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a right oblique strain.

After initially being deemed questionable, Kolek is now downgraded to out and has a short turnaround on tap for Friday against Toronto. Miles McBride and Landry Shamet both have a clearer path to minutes Thursday.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
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