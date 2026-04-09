Tyler Kolek Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Kolek is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a right oblique strain.
After initially being deemed questionable, Kolek is now downgraded to out and has a short turnaround on tap for Friday against Toronto. Miles McBride and Landry Shamet both have a clearer path to minutes Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kolek See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 365 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3199 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29101 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add Watson, Lopez, Mamukelashvili104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kolek See More