Tyler Kolek Injury: Won't go Friday
Kolek (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Kolek will miss Friday's contest due to a right oblique strain, and his next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets. With Miles McBride (pelvis) also sidelined, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado are all candidates for a slight bump in minutes.
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