Tyler Kolek Injury: Won't go Friday

Kolek (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Kolek will miss Friday's contest due to a right oblique strain, and his next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets. With Miles McBride (pelvis) also sidelined, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado are all candidates for a slight bump in minutes.