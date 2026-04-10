Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kolek (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Kolek will miss Friday's contest due to a right oblique strain, and his next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets. With Miles McBride (pelvis) also sidelined, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado are all candidates for a slight bump in minutes.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kolek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kolek See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
100 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
102 days ago